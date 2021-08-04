Advertisement

COVID Numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota

(CBS)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since last Wednesday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 429 cases of COVID bringing the state’s total number to 125,646.

Active cases in the state are currently at 657.

Hospitalizations have increased by 6 bringing that current number to 39.

Seven more deaths have been reported bringing South Dakota’s death toll to 2050.

Pennington County reported 89 new cases, Meade County has reported 14 new cases, Custer County reported 11 new cases, Lawrence County reported 9 new cases, Corson County reported 5 new cases, Bennett County reported 2 new cases, and Perkins, Jackson, and Lyman counties reported 1 new case each.

59.07% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 54.24% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

Please note that we are now reporting on South Dakota’s numbers once a week, on Wednesdays.

