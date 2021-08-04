A 3rd grade boy's lemonade stand dedicated to a college fund and St. Jude Children’s Hospital quenches the Rally's thirst

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Free lemonade is attracting people from all over the world.

Wyatt’s Mother, Robin Dennis, who helps the 3rd-grader with the lemonade stand says he was looking forward to the stand as soon as they moved from Aurora, Colorado.

“I’m not really sure how this all happened. A couple years ago before we bought this house and were looking around the Rally and saw all of the bikes coming down, says Robin. “Wyatt said, ‘if we get this house, I want to have a lemonade during Rally next year.’ We said, ‘Okay, buddy.’”

Needless to say, Wyatt’s lemonade has gotten pretty popular.

Wyatt, the 3rd-grader, says, “Maybe 100 people. I see a lot of people.”

At first, it was just about getting enough for a new leggo.

“After about the first day, we have to rethink this. We’re going to have to put a plan together. You’re going to get your Lego. But, we need to do something else will all of this money,” says Robin.

50-percent of his earnings go to his college fund and 30-percent, Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.

For Wyatt, being a lemonade stand business man during the summer is no easy feat when you’ve got to be up and attem’ bright and early.

Is it hard to get out of bed, or is it easy?

“It’s hard. I’m used to sleeping. Then I’m out here working from 4 to 6,” Wyatt shouted!

“He loves the bikers, he loves the people. He loves waving to everybody and getting the trucks to honk and the bikers to honk. He likes to see other people smile. I mean,” says Robin, “this is just a dream come true, seeing all of these people come by every day.”

Working hard he sure is, and so are Mom and Dad.

“Right when I get home, I have to get sunscreen on and I have to get my hair done,” says Wyatt.

Both things Mom is sure to take care of, because she says her boy has become something bigger.

“The story of a little boy out giving away some lemonade, and how it can do so much good. I’m very inspired by my own kid,” says Robin.

Are you staying busy out here?

“I really got to get to work,” says Wyatt.

