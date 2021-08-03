Rapid City Fire Department receives more emergency response calls from last year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Car crashes, forest fires, and medical traumas are just a few things the Rapid City Fire Department respond to, and right now those emergency response calls are not slowing down, as fighters fighters gear up for busy rally week.

Division Chief of Fire Operations, Brian Povandra says it’s a bustling time to be fire fighter, “we’ve seen a substantial increase in call volume over last year already, as of, or through June we’ve been up 13 % from 2020. So, call volume is only going up, getting busier.”

And in Rapid City, no call goes unanswered, “the fire department always adapts and overcomes, the guys and gals on the floor have stepped up, been covering more shifts, so we are fully staffed day by day, ready to go,” Povandra said.

A busy fire department will not get any relief this weekend, the Sturgis Rally is sparking concern, “we will have an additional ambulance throughout the week of Sturgis, just as a precaution and in anticipation of the increased call volume possibilities,” Povandra said.

With hundreds of thousands people in town another possibility is the increased risk of fire, Povandra adds the simplest of things can ignite one, “chains of trailers can start fires, not keeping your vehicle properly maintained, getting a brake pad that’s catching, heating up can cause one, people throwing cigarettes out the window that aren’t fully extinguished…”

South Dakota’s Task Force One will be training during the rally so that more personal will be in the area, ready to respond to any large scale emergency.

