People are diving into the outdoor pools this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -City pools were closed last year due to the COVID pandemic, which influenced the public to go out and swim more this summer.

The notably hot summer has also inclined more people to head to the outdoor pools. Attendance numbers for this year rose 26.75 percent.

In 2019 Horace Mann pool saw about 10,400 swimmers compared to its attendance this year with just over 13,600.

Parkview pool welcomed almost 9,300 two years ago compared to and more than 11,600 this year.

Jimmy Hilton Sioux Park pool saw more than 10,000 swimmers in 2019 and welcomed an additional 6,000 this year.

Lastly, the Roosevelt Swim Center stayed almost the same, with 22,780 in 2019 and only 200 fewer in 2021.

“We kind of generally, typically see a decline in swimmers starting in August. I think people are going on last-minute vacations, I think people get out of town for the rally,” said Emily Carstensen, recreation specialist at Rapid City Aquatics in the Park and Rec division.

Parkview and Horace Mann pools will close on August 14. The Roosevelt Swim Center is already closed. They’re doing renovations to the inside swimming area, but the 50-yard outdoor pool and the Jimmy Hilton Sioux Park pool will be open until September 12.

