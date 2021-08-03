Advertisement

Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amount of drugs, guns, and cash

By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Large amounts of cash, illegal drugs and guns were found at numerous locations in Pennington County on Tuesday.

After months of investigation, members of the Joint Unified Narcotics Task Force (UNET) executed three search warrants in the County and uncovered 72 pounds methamphetamine ($1.5 - $2.5 million street value), 10 pounds cocaine, 6 pounds of heroin (over million dollar street value), 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 13 guns, and $150,000 in illegal drug sale proceeds

“This is a big bust—a big win for Pennington County,” said UNET Sergeant, Casey Kenrick. “These drugs had a combined street value worth millions of dollars. It’s important to get these drugs off our streets and hold the dealers responsible for the violence and addiction they perpetuate in our community.”

The UNET team includes members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation. Also involved in the investigation are the Deadwood Police Department, ATF, DEA and Homeland Security.

This an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

