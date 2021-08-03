Advertisement

How the truck driver shortage is effecting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

For months, we’ve told you about truck driver shortages, but here’s an unexpected way that shortage can impact our area.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The lack of truck drivers can impact potential rally-goers from transporting their motorcycle to Sturgis if they are unable to drive the bike there.

The rally begins Friday and goes through August 15th, and those set dates make it tough to guarantee a bike’s delivery or pick up.

But delivery isn’t the only problem motorcyclists could face.

“If you do not have the drivers or trucks, you really cannot make a commitment to actually commit to the business so if you cant commit to the business, rates increase of course because now you’re looking for carriers that actually can do the business and if they can do these routes then they’re asking for a larger amount of money,” said Lubo Lazaro, specialty moves manager at Montway Auto Transportation.

The shortage of truck drivers can also affect supplies going into Sturgis for the rally as well.

