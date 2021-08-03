Advertisement

Hot and Hazy, but with a Slight Chance of Thunderstorms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More of the same - hot and hazy - but some monsoon moisture streaming in from the west will lead to a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in Wyoming. What’s left of this activity will spread into western South Dakota tonight.

Isolated storms are possible again Wednesday, then again Friday.

Dry weather is expected during the first weekend of the Sturgis Rally - lower 90s Saturday and Sunday with low humidity.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more...
Law enforcement monitoring biker gang presence in Sturgis
COVID-19 Delta Variant
This is how South Dakota tests for the Delta Variant
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
Highway Patrol: ATV driver was rear-ended in fatal crash near Hoven

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
smoke
The Dog Days are Back
lingering smoke
KOTA The Dog Days Are Back
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another Hot and Hazy Week