Advertisement

Former USD Coyote Nilsen wins silver medal in pole vault; Hits personal best 5.97 meters

(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former USD Coyote pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nilsen cleared a personal best of 5.97 meters - 19.58 feet - on his first attempt to assure himself of the silver medal.

In what would end up being a rematch of their 2019 NCAA Championship dual, which Nilsen won, world record holder Armand Duplantis from Sweden matched Nilsen’s 5.97 clearance on his first vault. Duplantis won the gold by clearing 6.02 meters on his first attempt while Nilsen came up short in his three attempts at that mark. Duplantis would attempt a world record 6.19 meters following that, twice getting over the bar but grazing it and bringing it down on his way over.

Nilsen, a three-time NCAA Champion and this year’s United States champion, easily cleared 5.55 meters and 5.70 meters on his first attempts shortly after the competition began at 5:20 a.m. CST. He came up short on his first attempt at 5.80 meters but made his second to advance. He then went over 5.87, 5.92 to clinch a spot on the podium before hitting 5.97 meters.

He is the second USD alum to medal in the Olympics, joining coach Derek Miles who won bronze in the pole vault in 2008.

The bronze in this competition went to Brazil’s Thiago Braz for clearing 5.87 meters.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more...
Law enforcement monitoring biker gang presence in Sturgis
COVID-19 Delta Variant
This is how South Dakota tests for the Delta Variant
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
Highway Patrol: ATV driver was rear-ended in fatal crash near Hoven

Latest News

The annual "Kids Fore A Wish" golf tournament each year in Miller, South Dakota has raised...
11 year old cancer survivor helps raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation
RCPD
City Council approves one time hazard pay for first responders
It’s been called a dark day in Rapid City history. August 2, 2011. And 10 years later the Rapid...
Rapid City community remembers the lives of two officers shot in the line of duty 10 years ago
Highway 44 fire
Fire sparked off Highway 44