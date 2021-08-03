Advertisement

The Dog Days are Back

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are not going to see a ton of changes over the next few days. This is the time of year where fluctuations are not the norm and stability rules the day, and our upcoming week’s forecast is hitting all of those marks.

This week look out for hot days and warm nights with a few PM thundershowers. Smoke from the western and Canadian wildfires will also play a limited role in the overall forecast, but all told, we are not looking at a very moist go of it for the next seven days, as rain will stay at bay most nights.

We will stay in the upper-80s range until Tuesday when the low-90s reappear with showers coming back by mid-week. More heat slides on back in to wrap up the week. At that point we will once again get back to slightly-above to right at average temperatures - in the low-to-mid-90s – to start the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more...
Law enforcement monitoring biker gang presence in Sturgis
COVID-19 Delta Variant
This is how South Dakota tests for the Delta Variant
One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
According to the office of President Kevin Killer, Calico has now been evacuated, and people to...
Wildfire burns on Pine Ridge Reservation

Latest News

lingering smoke
KOTA The Dog Days Are Back
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another Hot and Hazy Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Mid-90s later in the week
Dry weather expected until late Tuesday