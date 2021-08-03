The Dog Days are Back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are not going to see a ton of changes over the next few days. This is the time of year where fluctuations are not the norm and stability rules the day, and our upcoming week’s forecast is hitting all of those marks.

This week look out for hot days and warm nights with a few PM thundershowers. Smoke from the western and Canadian wildfires will also play a limited role in the overall forecast, but all told, we are not looking at a very moist go of it for the next seven days, as rain will stay at bay most nights.

We will stay in the upper-80s range until Tuesday when the low-90s reappear with showers coming back by mid-week. More heat slides on back in to wrap up the week. At that point we will once again get back to slightly-above to right at average temperatures - in the low-to-mid-90s – to start the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by Friday.

