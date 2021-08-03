Advertisement

Decades old advertisements reappear in Deadwood

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Apparitions from the past are reappearing all over Deadwood, a handful of decades old, hand painted advertisements in the historic district are getting a second chance at life.

What is known as ghost murals have been restored all around town, Deadwood’s Historic Preservation Officer, Kevin Kuchenbecker says by restoring these old paintings visitors get a glimpse into Deadwoods past, ”if you go east you’ll see mail pouched tobacco on the sides of barns, you’ll see those types of things on the sides of buildings, and it is part of that ambiance, the environment and part of our history that tells the story of historic Deadwood.”

The restoration of ghost murals started five years ago and Kuchenbecker adds there is one more in the process of coming back to life.

