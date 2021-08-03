Advertisement

City Council approves one time hazard pay for first responders

RCPD
RCPD
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After multiple discussions in city meetings, the Rapid City Council has voted to approve hazard pay for first responders.

By a vote of 6-2 first responders will receive a one-time hazard pay of $1,000 dollars. That money will come from the general fund.

Councilmember Jason Salamun spearheaded the effort to give police and fire the hazard pay and explains to us why he felt this was so important.

“Police and fire go above and beyond for us all the time. And obviously, with the pandemic they were at risk with great exposure, so what we wanted to do is provide hazard pay to thank them for the risk they took on our behalf,” Councilmember Jason Salamun, Ward 3, says

City Finance Officer, Pauline Sumption said the payment total for all the first responders comes out to around $300,000.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more...
Law enforcement monitoring biker gang presence in Sturgis
COVID-19 Delta Variant
This is how South Dakota tests for the Delta Variant
One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
According to the office of President Kevin Killer, Calico has now been evacuated, and people to...
Wildfire burns on Pine Ridge Reservation

Latest News

It’s been called a dark day in Rapid City history. August 2, 2011. And 10 years later the Rapid...
Rapid City community remembers the lives of two officers shot in the line of duty 10 years ago
Highway 44 fire
Fire sparked off Highway 44
But what makes this venue better than its predecessor?
The finish line is in sight for The Summit Arena at the Monument
Doctor's YouTube
Local doctor gains following for posting medically informational YouTube videos