Advertisement

Vehicle fire near Keystone Wye

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the camper was rented by a couple traveling...
According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the camper was rented by a couple traveling through the Black Hills.(Battle Creek Fire Department)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Traffic was stalled Sunday at the Keystone Wye bridge as a camper caught fire on the road.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the camper was rented by a couple traveling through the Black Hills.

There is no word on how the vehicle was set ablaze, but drivers were urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route as fire crews knocked the blaze out.

The camper was towed away, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office set the couple up with a place to stay for the night.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more...
Law enforcement monitoring biker gang presence in Sturgis
COVID-19 Delta Variant
This is how South Dakota tests for the Delta Variant
According to the office of President Kevin Killer, Calico has now been evacuated, and people to...
Wildfire burns on Pine Ridge Reservation
UPDATED: Person found dead inside burning car, no foul play suspected
South Dakota is not in the category where the CDC recommends vaccinated persons to wear masks.
“The new CDC Guidance is a substantial change,” Delta Variant is the dominant COVID-19 strain

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
Gold Rush E-Bikes is located in Deadwood, right next to mile 109 of the Mickelson Trail.
Gold Rush E-Bikes: new way to explore the Black Hills
According to the office of President Kevin Killer, Calico has now been evacuated, and people to...
Wildfire burns on Pine Ridge Reservation
Lust, first elected in 2006, died at age 53 of an apparent heart attack after serving 11 years...
Community honors late representative David Lust