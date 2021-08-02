Vehicle fire near Keystone Wye

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Traffic was stalled Sunday at the Keystone Wye bridge as a camper caught fire on the road.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the camper was rented by a couple traveling through the Black Hills.

There is no word on how the vehicle was set ablaze, but drivers were urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route as fire crews knocked the blaze out.

The camper was towed away, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office set the couple up with a place to stay for the night.

No one was hurt.

