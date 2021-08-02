Rapid City sees a busy weekend for law enforcement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a very busy weekend for your local law enforcement officers. Here are some of the noteworthy incidents:

Around 3pm on Sunday, police were called to New York Street for a report of an assault. Once there, police learned two people had been stabbed. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

After interviewing witnesses, police arrested 23-year-old Danyion Lebeaux,, and 27-year-old Clifford Pourier, of Porcupine. Police say Pourier had methamphetamine and syringes in his possession. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Lebeaux was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault after police say they found surveillance video of Lebeaux leaving the area and disposing of something in a nearby carwash. Police say that same area is where they discovered the knife used in the stabbing.

Then, around 9:35pm, police were called to the 1500 block of Haines Avenue for a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival authorities found an injured man but they would not say whether or not he had been shot. The man was, however, taken to the hospital. Police say the man and his attacker knew each other and could have been fighting over drugs.

A passenger on a Friday night flight into Rapid City was escorted straight to the Pennington County Jail.

Police say 41-year-old Mistie Justice Watkins of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, was making a scene on a flight. Police told her they would escort her off the flight, and Watkins continued being disruptive. Police say she even exposed herself before finally leaving the aircraft.

Watkins was eventually escorted out of the airport and straight to jail. She was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Indecent Exposure, Simple Assault on Law Enforcement, and had a warrant out of Meade County.

Finally, on August 2nd at around 4:55 am, police were dispatched to the intersection of East Boulevard North and Omaha Street for a report of a vehicle crash that had just occurred. Upon arrival, police located a Hyundai Sonata on the sidewalk of the southwest corner of the intersection and a Ford Escape on the northwest corner of the intersection. After speaking to witnesses on scene, police learned the Sonata was stopped in the westbound lane of Omaha Street for the flashing red light before proceeding into the intersection. While in the intersection, the Sonata was struck by the Ford Escape that failed to stop for the four-way flashing red light. The driver of the Sonata was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash. Police made contact with the driver of the Ford Escape and identified him as 33-year-old Shawn Blackbear Sr. of Rapid City. An open container of alcohol was observed in the vehicle and it was determined that Blackbear was too impaired to safely operate a motor vehicle. Blackbear was placed under arrest for DUI, Open Container in a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for a Flashing Red Light, Driving without a Valid License, and No Proof of insurance before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

