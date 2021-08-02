Rapid City community remembers the lives of two officers shot in the line of duty 10 years ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been called a dark day in Rapid City history. August 2, 2011.

And 10 years later the Rapid City community and law enforcement officers remember the lives of two police officers murdered during a shootout.

On a street corner 10 years ago, three police officers were shot. Two whose lives were suddenly over.

“August 2, 2011, was one of the darkest days in not only the police department history but also in our community,” said Don Hedrick, RCPD Chief of Police. “Very challenging for many of our people and I truly hope and pray every single day that we do not have to go through anything like that ever again.”

Then police chief, now mayor, Steve Allender was visiting his predecessor when the assistant police chief called and said a shooting occurred.

“So I left the building and headed up there, believing that it was probably blown out of proportion, that maybe there was a shot fired. I was downplaying it in my mind,” said Allender. “It was not over-exaggerated, it was in fact a real nightmare.”

In the afternoon of August 2, 2011, officers Tim Doyle, Nick Armstrong, and Ryan McCandless responded to a call regarding four people at the corner of East Anamosa and Greenbriar Streets in north Rapid City. Three of the suspects were released while officers did additional checking on the fourth, Daniel Tiger.

Tiger then pulled a pistol from his waistband, shooting all three officers, Tim Doyle the only to survive, but despite tragedy, some good has come of the last 10 years.

“There has been good that has come out of a very tragic incident. We’ve had officers that have banded together, community 501 C3′s to help the community,” said Hedrick. “Black Hills Badges for Hope is one example.”

Another positive? Doyle continues to serve as a Lieutenant with the Rapid City Police Department, choosing to put himself in difficult positions day in and day out.

“Something I said then and something that I’ll say probably forever is that these men and women in public service go out every single day and provide the highest level of service they can, doing the best they can do for a community that occasionally needs their help. We should appreciate them for that,” said Allender. “Regardless of what happens today, they’ll all be back tomorrow doing the same thing.”

