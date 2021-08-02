Advertisement

One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone

(KXII-TV)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) – One person died and another person was injured in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles. The incident occurred near Keystone on Saturday morning.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Indian Roadmaster was westbound on U.S. Highway 16A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2020 Harley Davidson. The Indian Roadmaster went into the ditch and struck a 2011 Harley Davidson Road King, which was unoccupied and parked on the shoulder of the road.

The 63-year-old male driver of the Indian Roadmaster was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old male driver of the 2020 Harley Davidson suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet. The owner of the parked motorcycle was not injured.

Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and all information released so far is preliminary.

