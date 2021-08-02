Gold Rush E-Bikes: new way to explore the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s plenty of ways to see the Black Hills; riding the 1880 Train, driving down Needles Highway, going for a hike, and now renting an electronic bicycle.

Gold Rush E-Bikes is located in Deadwood, right next to mile 109 of the Mickelson Trail.

After a vacation to Arizona, two friends came up with the idea to start the business in May, just before tourism season kicked in.

Now, tourists and community members have found their way to the business at the trailhead.

“Most people do a loop,” said Kyle Sander, co-owner of Gold Rush E-Bikes. “There’s only one loop on the Mickelson Trail in Deadwood. First, five miles leaving Deadwood is all uphill so that makes the e-bikes easier for the average rider, somebody that maybe has bad knees like myself, to ride the Mickelson and have a lot of fun.”

Gold Rush E-Bikes has had small children to grandparents use the e-bikes and hopes to open up more locations in the future so people can ride the entire Mickelson Trail on an electronic bike.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.