RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The finish line is in sight for The Summit arena at the Monument.

“We’re about a little less than two months away from completion so, a lot of just pushing to get things finished, get things completed,” said Senior Project Manager of Mortenson Scull Construction, Andrew Corson.

Those last two months of the originally 22-month project involves moving in the Monument staff and finishing up with the final details.

“We start here in a couple of weeks, we’ll start testing the fire alarm system. That’s kind of the next big milestone to get the building signed off and turned over,” said Corson.

Other milestones reached in the past few months involve pouring the arena floor, completing the roof, installing power throughout the building, and adding seating.

But what makes this venue better than its predecessor?

Several unique features, which will be an update from the current arena, such as a larger loading dock for events that will save room for parking, premiere spaces for both socializing and entertainment, a catering room and 8 flexible locker rooms.

“So, they can be adjusted based on what the show is looking for. You may have for a basketball tournament, you may have, they want, you know, 8 locker rooms for the teams and they can each have their own locker room. Same thing with volleyball or any other sporting event. For a different event like the pow wow, they may want that room set out with some tables for headdresses. A show may want more couches, or something like that, in those rooms,” said Corson.

The facility can provide whatever is necessary to those performing and even to those just watching. Plus, with the new construction, the new arena will be far more ADA compliant.

“You’ve got ADA platforms that provide seating at each level. You also have elevators that provide access to premium levels. So, basically, it is a fully compliant ADA building,” said Corson.

He said he is excited to see the project turn a corner and really come together.

