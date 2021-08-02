City Council to discuss COVID Hazard pay for city employees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council is currently discussing the issue of COVID Hazard pay for some city employees.

On Monday, they’ll determine if first responders will receive over $300,000 in funds for working over the course of the pandemic. Employees of Rapid City’s public safety departments are considered essential workers and are eligible for these funds.

City Finance officer Paulene Sumption said that more city workers could qualify for this payment in the future, however, there are limitations.

”If you worked remotely, you’re not eligible to be paid out of these funds,” Sumption said. “So, there are some restrictions, but there are ways to do more than just police and fire out of those funds.”

The council will vote on if public safety departments will get the funds at Monday’s meeting.

