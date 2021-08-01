Advertisement

Wildfire burns on Pine Ridge Reservation

According to the office of President Kevin Killer, Calico has now been evacuated, and people to the south of the fire are being told to prepare for evacuation.(Darrel Hernandez)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - A wildfire east of Calico Community on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is now burning 3 miles wide.

According to the office of President Kevin Killer, Calico has now been evacuated, and people to the south of the fire are being told to prepare for evacuation.

Five fire services are on the scene, and air support is being used.

So far, 5% of the blaze has been contained.

Authorities say the fire has caused heavy smoke and maybe a threat to surrounding structures. Fire crews are working to contain the blaze, and say any resident near the area with respiratory problems should leave.

Wakampni Service center is open for residents to take shelter until the fire is under control.

