Dry weather expected until late Tuesday

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hazy conditions are a little bit better today than they were the last two days. Temperatures today are also not bad with highs in the mid-80s. It has also been dry across our area and that will continue for the next couple of days. Our next threat of rain isn’t until late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will rise back into the mid-90s Thursday and Friday, and then temperatures will stay in the 90s for next weekend.

