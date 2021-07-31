“Your first car is like a time machine,” Rushmore Mall Classic Car Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Mount Rushmore Mall is primarily used for shopping, but the parking lot has ben home to Mac’s Carnival the last week. Now, the Rushmore Mall Classic Car Show.

Bruce Peterson, who’s with the show, says, “We’re having our second annual car show here at the mall. It’s a way to get the families out and the people out and enjoy. It doesn’t matter what kind of car you have, it’s all welcome here.”

There’s a lot of cars from all over the timeline. Like Bob Ball’s, who owns a classic.

“It’s a 1955 Pontiac Star Chief. Which I bought new in 1955. I come to Ellsworth in 1955, in the Airforce -- as a 24-year-old Airforce Staff Sergeant. Now, I’m 39 and holding,” Ball said grinning, clearly kidding.

Made a little over a decade later is Frank Malyurek’s beauty.

“It’s a 1967 Camaro SS. I bought this in 1976 when I was a junior in High School. It’s been a process ever since I was in high school, so I worked on it every night and every weekend going into town and cruising and stuff. So, it’s been a labor of love, like I said, for 50 years,” said Malyurek.

A love that even the Rapid City Police Department shares with the public, explained by Sgt. Chris Hunt.

“It’s a 1967 Plymmoth Belvedere that we’ve had fully restored for us. If there’s anything we need a regular patrol car to be, this is here for us. It’s just a little bit different,” laughed Hunt. “It gathers attention and generates a lot more conversation with the public. I’ve heard some people state that it brings back a sense of nostalgia.”

That nostalgia is core to why people hang onto their cars -- memories.

“It keeps you in touch with your family and your heritage, because whatever cars you had.... you’ll always remember your first car. You’ll never forget it. It’s just like your first love,” says Peterson.

Starting your engine, is kind of like starting a time machine.

“I’ve got a daughter and a son on the title, so when I kick the bucket it goes to them. So, I hope they’ll cherish it as much as I have,” says Ball.

