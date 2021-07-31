Smoke! Ends this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - But that smoke! Amiright?

The smoky news wasn’t all bad. The good news was the influx of the much cooler air, and the smoke was to blame (or credit). That cooler air will take us to temperatures that are closer to what is considered normal for us this time of the year.

There is only one more day of January left. What do August’s first few days look like? Well, the Dog Days of summer are coming back, but not before our mild weekend. Tonight we are working with some rain around the Southern Hills but that is about it. Nothing like last night when the rumbles of thunder were heard all over the area.

Then the spotty rain showers and clouds will dissipate toward the early morning hours and make way for more sunshine to start the weekend.

We will stay in that upper-80s range until Tuesday when the low-90s reappear with showers coming back by mid-week. More heat slides on back in to wrap up next week when we will once again be back to well above average temperatures - in the low-to-mid-90s - by Friday.

