“The new CDC Guidance is a substantial change,” Delta Variant is the dominant COVID-19 strain

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Health officials say that the Delta Variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19, and it transmits from person to person far more effectively than the original virus.

Health Officials say that when someone becomes infected, they develop a lot of virus particles, and it only takes one of those particles to be just different enough to be a mutation.

They say that when it continues to pass from person to person, it can change into something that’s no longer recognizable as the original strain. Which can make it more transmissible and harder for antibodies created through vaccination to identify.

Due to the Delta Variant showing signs of this, the CDC has recommended new guidelines in places of high transmission.

Dr. Joshua Clayton, South Dakota’s State Epidemiologist, says, ”South Dakota, at least not right now, is not in that higher level of transmission. We’re actually at that lower scale. It’s important to keep an eye on that every week, because it does change. It’s the seven day rate of cases. But, at the moment, South Dakota has had one of the lowest number of cases over the past couple weeks.”

Dr. Clayton calls the new CDC guidance a substantial change, and encourages the public to keep an eye on the category of transmission in which their county is located, ranging anywhere between low and high. If in the top two categories, substantial and high, he encourages vaccinated persons to wear masks to try and stop the virus from mutating any further.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.