Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops au Poivre

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I’m sure you’ve heard of Pepper Steak, or Steak au Poivre. Well, here’s the same sort of recipe using pork. It’s a super easy yet elegant dish you could find in any French bistro.

Combine 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper wtih1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Pat the mixture on both sides of 4 boneless pork chops, about 1/2 inch thick. Then place 3 tablespoons of flour in a shallow dish; dredge the chops in the flour, shaking off any excess.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chops, reduce heat to medium and cook until browned and just cooked through, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

To make the sauce, reduce heat to medium-low. Add a medium minced shallot and cook, stirring until softened (about 1 minute). Add a half cup of brandy and cook, stirring and scaping up the browned bits, until most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat, stir in 1/4 cup of sour cream and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Serve the pork chop with the sauce.

