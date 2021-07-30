Advertisement

A Warm, Hazy Weekend Expected

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain will push east this morning, and we’ll see sunshine by afternoon.

Dense smoke from western wildfires, fires in southeast Montana and now Canadian wildfires will circulate through the area this weekend. Visibility may be reduced at times, and those with upper respiratory conditions should limit outdoor time through the weekend.

Temperatures will be close to normal this weekend into early next week. Chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms return by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s recent housing market increase goes national
Sturgis Buffalo Chip and ZZ Top release statements on the death of band-member Dusty Hill
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
Governor Noem signs executive order banning federal grants tied to Critical Race Theory
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Showers
A Mild Good-Bye for July
Rain
Saying a Mild Good Bye to July
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
As Promised, Cooler Temps and Better Chances for Rain