Roosevelt Swim Center closing for six weeks for repairs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Roosevelt Swim Center will be closed to the public for more than a month starting August 1.

Each year, the swim center closes for about two weeks around Labor Day weekend for cleaning and repairs but when the facility was closed for the pandemic, staff noticed the leisure pool floor deteriorating. Now, the entire floor has to be replaced.

”We can’t wait any longer, we need to get crews in there and get that basically torn out and replenished,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communication coordinator for the city of Rapid City. “And so the process for the reapplication and the curing process takes about four weeks so that’s why we have this extended period of about 6 weeks.”

Although the building will be closed for about six weeks, the outdoor 50-meter pool at Roosevelt Swim Center will remain open until September 12, along with the Sioux Park Jimmy Hilton Pool.

Park View and Horace Mann pools however will close August 14.

Shoemaker says other repairs will take place at the same time, like replacing the hardwood floors on the racquetball courts.

