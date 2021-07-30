Advertisement

Rally vendors move in to Black Hills Harley-Davidson parking lot

The parking lot of Black Hills Harley Davidson off Interstate 90 at Exit 55 hosts all sorts of vendors from around the country.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Motorcycle rally kicks off next Friday, and with it comes what’s known as the Rally at Exit 55.

The parking lot of Black Hills Harley Davidson off Interstate 90 at Exit 55 hosts all sorts of vendors from around the country. They include food trucks, jewelry vendors, and tents selling motorcycle accessories.

Rickrak, a company out of North Carolina, sells everything from lights, to bike camera mounts.

Its owner Shane Riffel said that he enjoys coming out to South Dakota every year.

”We try to come out a day early or two so we can ride ourselves,” Riffel said. “We have display bikes, but we bring our own personal bikes to go ride. We’ve hit Mt. Rushmore, went out to Deadwood to have some fun. So, yeah we love coming out here.”

The Rally at Exit 55 also kicks off next Friday.

