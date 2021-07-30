Advertisement

Person found dead inside burning car

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pennington County, SD (KOTA) – Thursday evening, firefighters were called to a scene where they found a burning vehicle with a deceased person inside.

A caller reported that a fire was burning in a remote area off Foster Gulch Road, near Rockerville.

Upon arrival, firefighters contained a burning area approximately a quarter-acre in size, after which they found a destroyed vehicle with a body inside.

Neither the person nor the vehicle have been identified at this time, and this is and active ongoing investigation. Agencies responding to the incident include Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, US Forest Service, State Wildland Fire Agency, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact Investigators Dan Lewis or Amanda Swanson with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

