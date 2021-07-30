A Mild Good-Bye for July

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What a difference a day makes. One day you’re hot... the next day you are not. I’m ok with the “not hot” part. Shout out to the cold front that brought down those temperatures to where they are supposed to be for this time of the year!

Our Heat Advisory that was issued until Thursday morning was retired a few hours early by the National Weather Service and after that cold front passed, last night felt nothing short of fantastic. Now we are making room for some rain and that is a welcomed sight. We are looking at much more mild weather for the last few days of July.

What does August hold? Well, the Dog Days of summer are coming back, but not before our mild weekend. Tonight and into Friday we are going to be working with some rain and much cooler air. That cooler air will take us to temperatures that are closer to what is considered normal for us this time of the year.

There is just enough instability for showers and a few rumbles from isolated thunderstorms to cool us down in some spots. We are not looking at widespread severe weather, but some storm will be on the strong side. Afternoon rain chances stay with us throughout most of our evening hours and into the morning hours of Friday. Then the rain and clouds dissipate towards the end of the day and make way for drier air and more sunshine to start the weekend.

We will stay in that upper-80s range until Tuesday when the low-90s reappear with showers coming back by mid-week.

