Advertisement

A Mild Good-Bye for July

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What a difference a day makes. One day you’re hot... the next day you are not. I’m ok with the “not hot” part. Shout out to the cold front that brought down those temperatures to where they are supposed to be for this time of the year!

Our Heat Advisory that was issued until Thursday morning was retired a few hours early by the National Weather Service and after that cold front passed, last night felt nothing short of fantastic. Now we are making room for some rain and that is a welcomed sight. We are looking at much more mild weather for the last few days of July.

What does August hold? Well, the Dog Days of summer are coming back, but not before our mild weekend. Tonight and into Friday we are going to be working with some rain and much cooler air. That cooler air will take us to temperatures that are closer to what is considered normal for us this time of the year.

There is just enough instability for showers and a few rumbles from isolated thunderstorms to cool us down in some spots. We are not looking at widespread severe weather, but some storm will be on the strong side. Afternoon rain chances stay with us throughout most of our evening hours and into the morning hours of Friday. Then the rain and clouds dissipate towards the end of the day and make way for drier air and more sunshine to start the weekend.

We will stay in that upper-80s range until Tuesday when the low-90s reappear with showers coming back by mid-week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s recent housing market increase goes national
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

Rain
Saying a Mild Good Bye to July
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
As Promised, Cooler Temps and Better Chances for Rain
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
cooler
Less Heat and More Rain? Yes, Please!