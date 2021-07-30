Advertisement

Hazy conditions and cooler than average temperatures expected today

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The haze continues across our area this morning. For individuals with health concerns, please try and avoid being outdoors for long periods of time. Hazy weather will likely continue for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will likely be lower than expected because of it. Temperatures today will rise into the lower 80s today will small chances of rain south of Rapid City. Tomorrow we will continue to see temperatures around average with highs in the mid-80s. This weekend will be mild and sunny with small chances of rain.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s recent housing market increase goes national
Sturgis Buffalo Chip and ZZ Top release statements on the death of band-member Dusty Hill
Governor Noem signs executive order banning federal grants tied to Critical Race Theory
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

Haze will also continue
Hottest weather so far this year is upon us
Small chances of rain as well
Hot weather will continue
KOTA Territory Noon News - VOD - weather
Hot and hazy weather will continue
Small chances of rain Friday and Saturday
Hot temperatures are in store for us this weekend and next week