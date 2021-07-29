Advertisement

Water Rescue Team uses tough tactics for deep-water recoveries

The Water Rescue team had help from other agencies in the area to assist in the recovery.
The Water Rescue team had help from other agencies in the area to assist in the recovery.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Water Rescue team was hard at work this week, with two drownings in the area.

The first one was at Memorial Park in Rapid City on Tuesday, then one at Pactola Reservoir, where the body was found 130 ft deep in the water.

The Water Rescue team had help from other agencies in the area to assist in the recovery.

Captain Keith Trojanowski with the Rapid City Fire Department said that it’s difficult to recover a body at that depth.

”About every 33 ft of water will equal about an atmosphere of pressure that we fill,” Trojanowski said. “So, as we dive into those environments, and we sink with increasing pressures of atmosphere on us, that changes some of the dynamics that our body is used to.”

Trojanowski said that the divers have safety stops that they take every 20 ft for three minutes to get adjusted to the pressure.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s recent housing market increase goes national
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

Rapid City is prepared for the end of the eviction moratorium
Roger Brooks visits
“Of all the western towns in the United States, how do you outcompete Deadwood?”
Roger Brooks visits
Deadwood Days of ‘76 Parade, museum brings antique carriages to the streets
Every year during bike week, the chip hosts festivities and concerts, they dub ‘the best party...
Sturgis Buffalo Chip preps for this summers concerts