Sturgis Buffalo Chip and ZZ Top release statements on the death of band-member Dusty Hill

Sturgis, S.D. (KOTA) - The sudden death of legendary band ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill, has left many shocked and saddened.

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip, where the band is slated to perform, has released the following statement:

“We join in mourning the loss of Rock & Roll Legend Dusty Hill and send our condolences to the ZZ Top family. The August 11 show at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip is still scheduled at this time, with long-time friend of the band Elwood Francis sitting in on bass. Any updates will be shared as soon as they are available.”

The two remaining members of the band have also released their own statement on the passing of their longtime friend and fellow musician:

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”

You will be missed greatly, amigo.

Frank & Billy

We will update this story if further information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.