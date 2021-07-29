Advertisement

Sturgis Buffalo Chip preps for this summers concerts

Every year during bike week, the chip hosts festivities and concerts, they dub ‘the best party...
Every year during bike week, the chip hosts festivities and concerts, they dub ‘the best party anywhere.’(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Some of the biggest events surrounding the Sturgis Rally are the concerts at the Buffalo Chip, and this year is no exception.

It may seem like the staff at the Buffalo Chip are the busiest during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Every year during bike week, the chip hosts festivities and concerts, they dub ‘the best party anywhere.’

However, owner Rod Woodruff said that putting everything together is a year-round effort.

“We had a nice, easy South Dakota winter, and we’re in a better position than we’ve ever been in preparation for the rally,” Woodruff said. “So, it’s sweet. We’ve got almost everything painted freshly and everything fixed up.”

The Chip is known for its concerts featuring famous bands from across the world.

One of those is ZZ Top, regular visitors to the Chip, whose bassist Dusty Hill died Wednesday after health complications.

The band is still slated to perform this year, with Hill’s former guitar check Elwood Francis stepping in to play the bass.

Woodruff thinks the concert will be a fitting tribute for Hill.

“This is going to be a very heartwarming show, and ultimately, it’s going to be a ZZ Top show,” Woodruff said. “There’s no question it’s going to be a tribute, and everyone’s going to have Dusty on their mind.”

The band will hit the stage Wednesday, August 11th.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s recent housing market increase goes national
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

Rapid City is prepared for the end of the eviction moratorium
Roger Brooks visits
“Of all the western towns in the United States, how do you outcompete Deadwood?”
Roger Brooks visits
Deadwood Days of ‘76 Parade, museum brings antique carriages to the streets
The Water Rescue team had help from other agencies in the area to assist in the recovery.
Water Rescue Team uses tough tactics for deep-water recoveries