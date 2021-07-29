Advertisement

Rapid City Public Library can help you plan your next trip

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Travel is back and as you gear up for that overdue vacation, add the library to your list to get what your need for a fantastic trip!

Check out a Wi-Fi Hotspot for internet access on the go.

Browse a variety of travel guides for any type of vacation, whether it’s camping at a National Park, going to Disney World or embarking on the quintessential road trip!

While we still have books on CD, you can travel light by checking out digital audiobooks for all ages on Overdrive! These really help pass the time in the car.

Kids can do their summer reading with digital books on Tumblebooks and Bookflix

Pick up a new family board game from our collection and make new family memories. We have ones that travel well and are easy to learn!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s recent housing market increase goes national
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

Governor Noem signs executive order banning federal grants tied to Critical Race Theory
Rapid City Public Library can help you plan your next trip
Rapid City Public Library can help you plan your next trip
Sturgis Buffalo Chip and ZZ Top release statements on the death of band-member Dusty Hill
Skateboarding and rock climbing make their Olympic debut, Rapid City responds
Skateboarding and rock climbing make their Olympic debut, Rapid City responds