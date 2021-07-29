Rapid City Public Library can help you plan your next trip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Travel is back and as you gear up for that overdue vacation, add the library to your list to get what your need for a fantastic trip!

Check out a Wi-Fi Hotspot for internet access on the go.

Browse a variety of travel guides for any type of vacation, whether it’s camping at a National Park, going to Disney World or embarking on the quintessential road trip!

While we still have books on CD, you can travel light by checking out digital audiobooks for all ages on Overdrive! These really help pass the time in the car.

Kids can do their summer reading with digital books on Tumblebooks and Bookflix

Pick up a new family board game from our collection and make new family memories. We have ones that travel well and are easy to learn!

