As Promised, Cooler Temps and Better Chances for Rain

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finally, we have a break from the hot weather after a cold front moves through Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 today.

And more monsoon moisture is streaming in from the west, and that means a greatly increased chance of showers and thunderstorms today through Friday morning, then again next week. At this time, it looks like this weekend will be dry with normal temperatures.

If you have outdoor plans today or tomorrow, watch for lightning and seek shelter if storms approach.

