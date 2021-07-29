Advertisement

IRS issues another round of refunds to 1.5 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will...
The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will continue reviewing and adjusting tax returns in this category throughout the summer.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds as the Internal Revenue Service continues to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

Direct deposit refunds will begin July 28 while paper checks will begin July 31. This fourth round of refunds average more than $1,600, according to the IRS.

Most taxpayers will not need to take any action and there is no need to call the IRS.

The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will continue reviewing and adjusting tax returns in this category throughout the summer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s recent housing market increase goes national
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
Meade County could become home to largest shooting range in the state

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020....
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release