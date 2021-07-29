Advertisement

Governor Noem signs executive order banning federal grants tied to Critical Race Theory

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem has signed Executive Order 2021-11, which directs the South Dakota Department of Education to refrain from applying for any federal grants tied to Critical Race Theory.

“Critical race theory has no place in South Dakota schools. These ideas are un-American. We are ‘one nation, under God, indivisible,’ yet critical race theory seeks to divide us based on inaccurate revisions to our nation’s history,” said Governor Noem. “Our students should learn America’s true history by studying both our triumphs and our mistakes. Only then will students learn that America remains the shining example of exceptionalism throughout the history of the world.”

At the urging of South Dakota Secretary of Education, Tiffany Sanderson, South Dakota State Historian Ben Jones, and others, the US Department of Education removed all references to the 1619 Project including Director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, Ibram Kendi, from their American History and Civics-National Activities Grants. Still, the priority of the grants continue to reference this divisive revisionist history.

“The revised proposals from the US Department of Education still advocate critical race theory in all but name,” continued Governor Noem. “We are the Mount Rushmore State, home to our nation’s greatest monument to our history. And we take the study of American history seriously. Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we will continue to operate in South Dakota.”

Under the Executive Order, the South Dakota Department of Education is barred from applying for any federal grants in history or civics. The Board of Education Standards continues to work on revisions to South Dakota state history and civics standards. These revisions will be consistent with the civics initiative proposed by Governor Noem and passed by the legislature this past legislative session. Noem had also earlier requested a review of policies by the South Dakota Board of Regents to ensure the state’s higher education system remains focused on honest, patriotic education.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s recent housing market increase goes national
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

Rapid City Public Library can help you plan your next trip
Rapid City Public Library can help you plan your next trip
Rapid City Public Library can help you plan your next trip
Rapid City Public Library can help you plan your next trip
Sturgis Buffalo Chip and ZZ Top release statements on the death of band-member Dusty Hill
Skateboarding and rock climbing make their Olympic debut, Rapid City responds
Skateboarding and rock climbing make their Olympic debut, Rapid City responds