Flutter Productions play “Uncontained: Beyond the Box” set to debut

Flutter Productions
Flutter Productions(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The final walkthrough is complete and the curtain will rise on another performance by Flutter Productions.

Uncontained: Beyond the Box features 8 short plays written by the Flutter Productions play-writing cast.

The play centers around how people feel limited or contained by boxes in life and no matter your background you will be able to relate to the show.

“They kind of explore ambitions, limitations, that so many have felt in life and also the explore the excitement we had as children playing with boxes,” Heather Pickering, Flutter Productions, says

Showtimes are July 29-31 will all shows starting at 7:30 PM. To get tickets you can call the performing Arts Center at (605) 394-1786

