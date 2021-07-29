Advertisement

Experts share conflicting opinions on COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer researchers say a booster shot six to 12 months after full vaccination is likely to provide the highest level of protection, especially against the highly contagious delta variant.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite the hopes of many, the pandemic is not over.

Talks of mask mandates, the spread of variants, the need to get vaccinated, all hot topics. And now, the potential for a booster COVID-19 shot.

Pfizer released data on a Coronavirus vaccine booster.

They plan to apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA in August.

Pfizer researchers say a booster shot six to 12 months after full vaccination is likely to provide the highest level of protection, especially against the highly contagious delta variant.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health disagrees.

“The best evidence right now does not suggest the need for any boosters, at all. The reason the question of boosters is whether the variants can evade or not provide immune protection,” said Kurra, the vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health. “The best scientific evidence shows that if you completed your series, of any of the vaccines, your well protected and you have long-term protection.”

In Kurra’s opinion, the science does not support the need for a booster shot, even though the vaccine companies say the need is there.

