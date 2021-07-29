Advertisement

“Of all the western towns in the United States, how do you outcompete Deadwood?”

Roger Brooks visits
Roger Brooks visits(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Back in 2014, Deadwood invited a man to the town to give them some suggestions on how to help the wild western town reach its fullest potential. His name is Roger Brooks, and he offered suggestions which led to Outlaw Square. He also suggested more authentic shootouts, just like the ones displayed today.

Now, he’s been invited back to discuss how to take things a step farther.

Some of his ideas included a 24/7 spot for visitor information, better crosswalks for pedestrians and wayfinding for foot traffic, along with 40 more benches spread across the town which slow people down and give them more reason to stop.

He says that delivery vehicles like FedEx and UPS shouldn’t be allowed past 10:30 a.m. as they take away from the experience. Among the most important, he says that the parking situation in Deadwood has to be fixed. He suggested a parking garage to replace the various lots within the town, and making those areas into things that enhance the allure of the wild west instead.

He says Deadwood is a place for people to visit with Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok, not a place for chain fast food restaurants, souvenir shops and vehicular traffic.

”We’re here because it’s Deadwood. It has this allure, this legendary -- of all the western towns in the United States, how do you outcompete Deadwood? If Deadwood’s going to carry that mantle of being a really true old west town,” says Brooks, “it needs to stick to some authenticity and not lose it.”

He says the more expensive things for the town to invest in will be parking and wayfinding, but they’ll pay for themselves by bringing in more tourists.

He says businesses have a part to play too, as he says that more owners should place attractive pots, plants and signage outside of their shops to draw people in, and that closing at 5:00 at night doesn’t give the people that were out exploring the Hills during the daytime a chance to spend their money at night.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s recent housing market increase goes national
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

Rapid City is prepared for the end of the eviction moratorium
Roger Brooks visits
Deadwood Days of ‘76 Parade, museum brings antique carriages to the streets
Every year during bike week, the chip hosts festivities and concerts, they dub ‘the best party...
Sturgis Buffalo Chip preps for this summers concerts
The Water Rescue team had help from other agencies in the area to assist in the recovery.
Water Rescue Team uses tough tactics for deep-water recoveries