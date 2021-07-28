Rapid City Fire Department Station 7 shares its specialty when helping the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Fire Department spans across the city, with 7 stations, each equipped to respond at a moment’s notice.

From station 7, Lt. Kris Anderson talks about that station’s specialty, “Station 7 is one of two technical rescue stations within the Rapid City Fire Department. In addition to being a full functioning fire station, the personnel at Station 7 are responsible for Heavy Rescue. Both rescue stations are responsible for vehicle extrication, technical rope rescue and confined space rescue. The heavy rescue discipline has additional disciplines of structure collapse and trench rescue.”

Lt. Anderson brought in some of the equipment the department uses and used in Monday’s trench rescue.

“Unfortunately, I could not bring most of our tools or props because they are in a large enclosed trailer,” continued Anderson. “But, I did bring along a couple of training props and a couple of tools unique to Station 7. I have brought along a training prop called Micro-shores. These are ¼ scale versions of the full-sized shores that we build during a structure collapse. These props allow us to build and train on shoring without having to use full-scale lumber. It also allows us to load them with weight to test them in a safe and controlled manner. This is an example of a solid sole raker that we would put on an exterior wall. We have actually loaded with over 2000 lbs of weight and it did not fail. The second shore is a lace post shore and is an example of a shore that we could place around a vertical column. I have also brought along two versions of our Paratech struts. The smaller gray color strut is utilized mainly in trench collapse for shoring our panels. The larger gold-colored strut is utilized in a variety of ways, from shoring in structural collapse to vehicle stabilization in extrication. Lastly, I have brought along our DS-11 concrete cutting saw. This is a hydraulically operated concrete saw used for breaching and breaking in structure collapse. As I said previously we have an entire trailer full of a variety of tools but these are a couple that are used specifically at Station 7.”

