Pine Ridge man sentenced for stabbing brother in the chest

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pine Ridge man is sentenced after stabbing his brother in the chest in July of 2019.

According to the factual basis statement Jon Cole Clifford signed he locked himself in his room and refused to share his alcohol with his brother Oglala Clifford.

Oglala broke into the bedroom and was then stabbed by Jon Cole and puncturing a lung.

Oglala survived the wound and Jon Cole was taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon back in April.

Jon Cole Clifford spent 16 months in custody and was sentenced to time served with three years of supervised release.

