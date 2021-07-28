RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That pesky dome of hot air remains over us today, so we’ll experience one more day of triple digit heat.

A cold front will ease down from the north this afternoon and evening, bringing cooler air for the rest of the week into the weekend. High temperatures will be close to normal for a change.

We will monsoon moisture start to stream into the area tonight and Thursday, setting the stage for scattered shower and thunderstorm chances late Thursday and especially Thursday night and Friday morning. The weekend will be drier, but increasing chances of storms return later next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.