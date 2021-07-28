Advertisement

Man drowns at Memorial Park

Memorial Park drowning
Memorial Park drowning(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police say that one man is dead after drowning in Memorial Park Pond on July 27.

First responders were called out to Memorial Park for reports of a possible drowning.

When crews arrived they talked to witnesses who said a man was operating a radio-controlled boat he later went into the water to retrieve it and never came back up.

Dive crews entered the water and begun searching for the man.

His body was located around an hour later and first aid was administered but he was declared dead at the scene.

