Less Heat and More Rain? Yes, Please!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Haze, haze, haze as far as the eye can see. That cool front can’t come too soon. The Heat Advisory is on its way out too by midnight.

Right now, we are under the influence of an unexciting radar... at least for now. There is rain in the forecast. Shout out to the oncoming cold front!

Our Heat Advisory in place (and it was trimmed back earlier today for a few of our northernmost counties) until the early morning hours of Thursday. After that we should be the proud beneficiaries of some rain and much cooler air that will take us to temperatures closer to normal for this time of the year - which by the way is a mere 88°.

We are looking for this uncomfortable heat to exit our area by the end of the day on Thursday. Then the front will bring with it just enough instability for showers and a few rumbles from isolated thunderstorms to cool us down some nearly 20° in some spots. Afternoon rain chances stay with us throughout most of our evening hours.

After that temperature decrease, we will stay in that upper-80s range for the next six days with a drier weekend and showers coming back by mid-week.

