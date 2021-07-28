Law Enforcement on search for drowning victim

Pennington County, SD (KOTA) – At around 2:15pm Wednesday, July 28, law enforcement were alerted to a drowning at Pactola Reservoir. The report said that a man had been swimming near his boat when he disappeared under the water and did not re-surface. His location was in a portion of the reservoir that is 100-feet-deep.

Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue team, Game, Fish & Parks, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, and other agencies are all currently working on this deep-water recovery.

Among the resources being used on scene, include the Game, Fish and Park’s tow-fish sonar, and the “Fisher Finder” - a remotely-operated vehicle which can be helpful in these difficult underwater situations.

The boating public is asked to stay away from the area near the dam and to give first responders plenty of space to work.

