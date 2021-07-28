Grilling with Eric - Summertime Chops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to grilling, often times, the marinade is the day. The proper mix of ingredients can make or break the recipe.

Here is a fabulous marinade for pork chops that uses a couple of unique ingredients. Just let the chops soak for several hours and throw them on the grill and they’re done in no time.

The marinade, for 4 bone in or 6 boneless chops is a mixture of: 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar, 1/4 c ketchup, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon oregano and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add a teaspoon of minced onion flakes. Then, don’t forget 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce and a half teaspoon of granulated garlic.

Marinade your chops in a Ziploc bag or covered container in a refrigerator for several hours. About 15 minutes before grilling, bring the chops to air or room temperature.

Remove chops and grill 3 to 4 minutes per side on a medium hot grill until done ... enjoy!

TIP: pork chops do best on medium high heat. If the grill is too hot, the outsides get burned while the insides aren’t cooked through.

