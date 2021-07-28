Advertisement

COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota

(WRDW)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since last Wednesday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 269 cases bringing the state’s total number to 125,217.

Hospitalizations are down by 5, bringing the current number to 33.

Two more deaths have been reported bringing South Dakota’s death toll to 2043.

Pennington County reported 55 new cases, Lawrence County has reported 11 new cases, Oglala Lakota County reported 5 new cases, Fall River, Dewey, and Meade counties reported 4 new cases, Custer County reported 3 new cases, Bennett County reported 2 new cases, and Jackson, Corson, Ziebach, Meade, and Butte counties reported 1 new case each.

