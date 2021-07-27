Advertisement

Tribal Leaders’ Health Board requiring COVID-19 vaccinations today

(Capital News Service)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board is requiring all its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The board’s CEO, Jerilyn Church, has sent a memo to staff that says those working under the Health Board banner, including the Great Plains Tribal Epidemiology Center, Oyate Health Center, and the We Are Warriors EOC will be required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 21. Officials say 74% of the Health Board’s staff has received the vaccines. But, with numbers on the rise and the emergence of the delta variant, mandatory vaccinations for all staff is a logical next step for the organization.

Copyright 2021 AP All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Search and Rescue car used on a search mission. (KOTA TV)
UPDATE: Crews rescue man trapped in trench near Keystone
Staff and supply shortages are a big concern around the country but businesses in Sturgis are...
Sturgis businesses overcome obstacles in time for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
It's a couple weeks from the official start.
Sturgis Rally nears - tension, anticipation and excitement fills the streets
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling

Latest News

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator David Lust
South Dakota firefighters head west to help with west coast fires
Inflation to blame for rising prices on consumer goods
Inflation to blame for rising prices on consumer goods
Community weighs in on new school board and fall school year
Community weighs in on new school board and fall school year