Trench rescue underway in Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a man is trapped in a trench on the outskirts of Keystone.

A call came in just after 2 PM on July 26, Keystone Ambulance Service and Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded first, followed by a call for specialized support from Pennington County Search and Rescue and the Heavy Rescue Team at the Rapid City Fire Department.

The current condition of the individual is unknown, we will update you as we get more information.

